Vivek Agnihotri talks about challenging false narratives on Hindu genocide in Bengal at US Capitol Presentation

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to social media to share that he, along with his wife, Pallavi Joshi, addressed senators and congressmen on the Hindu genocide in Bengal.

In his post, he revealed that the presentation took place at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., where the couple spoke about the core themes behind Agnihotri’s upcoming film “The Bengal Files.” Highlighting stories that have long been overlooked, Vivek said their aim was to challenge false narratives and bring global attention to a chapter of history that has often been erased or denied.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a couple of his photos with Pallavi and captioned it, “Yesterday, I and @pallavijoshiofficial were invited to the Capitol, Washington DC, to make a special presentation to Senators and Congressmen on the Hindu Genocide in Bengal — the core truth behind #TheBengalFiles. Many false narratives were challenged. Many deep-seated perceptions were shattered. We are committed to using cinema as the soft power of India, to tell the world stories that were buried, denied, and erased. This is not just a film. This is our erased history. #TheBengalFiles #RightToLife.”

In the images, the couple is seen striking poses together for the camera.

On July 23, Vivek Agnihotri revealed in an Instagram post that his upcoming project, “The Bengal Files,” would delve into a long-forgotten dark chapter of history. “They turned Bengal’s wisdom into ashes. The land that once lit up Bharat’s soul with Indic renaissance… was silenced by communal hate. The streets of Bengal were drowned in blood. India forgot. But we remembered. And now the world will know. The Bengal Files Releasing Worldwide on 05 September 2025 #TheBengalFiles #RightToLife,” he wrote as the caption.

Backed by producers Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, “The Bengal Files” brings together a stellar cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar. The film marks the third installment in Vivek Agnihotri’s widely discussed Files trilogy, following “The Kashmir Files” and “The Tashkent Files.”

The upcoming film is set to hit theatres across India on September 5, 2025.

