Vivek Agnihotri reveals he reversed his medical conditions with the help of Yoga & satvik food

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Celebrated filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri used social media to shed light on the importance of Yoga, pranayam, and satvik food in leading a healthy life.

The 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam' maker revealed that he was able to reverse some of his prolonged medical conditions by including Yoga and satvik food in his lifestyle.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) timeline, Agnihotri wrote, "Yoga, pranayam and satvik food changed my life. I had some chronic medical conditions for decades which got reversed completely. No science is complete. It’s the synergy which works."

Stressing how now the Western countries are also following lifestyle medicine in the form of yoga and plant-based food, the director added, "Now in the west they are practicing lifestyle medicine based on Yoga, pranayam, meditation and plant based food. But as I learnt in marketing that you can’t convince salesmen."

On the professional front, Agnihotri is waiting for the release of his highly-awaited drama, "The Bengal Files", which is expected to be out on September 5 this year.

Before the release, "The Bengal Files" will be premiered in the USA in July.

The "Never Again" tour of the drama will include ten U.S cities. — New Jersey, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, DC, Raleigh, Tampa, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

On Friday, Agnihotri dropped a promotional video for the 'Never Again' tour on social media. The clip included glimpses from "The Tashkent Files", "The Kashmir Files", and "The Bengal Files" trailer, along with information regarding the premiere dates and cities of the tour.

"USA, are you ready for The Bengal Files? Grand Premieres across the USA...10 Cities. 1 Truth. If The Kashmir Files hurt you… The Bengal Files will haunt you. 🇺🇸 NEVER AGAIN TOUR | Premieres from July 19 – August 10, 2025...Be the first in the world to watch. BOOK YOUR SEATS NOW: cohna.org/thebengalfiles," the director wrote in the caption.

--IANS

pm/