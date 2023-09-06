Student suicide

featuredfeatured
Telangana
John DoeJ
·Sep 06, 2023, 07:24 AM

Two girl students succumb after suicide attempt in Telangana

featuredfeatured
West Bengal
John DoeJ
·Sep 05, 2023, 06:54 AM

Bengal student's suicide: Police file unnatural death case, father alleges cop-school nexus

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 01, 2023, 10:58 AM

Girl ends life after being taunted over poverty, caste in UP school

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc