Another NEET aspirant found hanging in rented room in Kota

Jaipur, Aug 11 (IANS) A 20-year-old B.Sc. Agriculture first-year student allegedly committed suicide in Kota on Sunday, just hours after returning from his village, where he had celebrated Raksha Bandhan.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek Meena, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his rented room in the Rangbari area of Kota, police said on Monday.

According to his cousin, Satish Meena, Abhishek hailed from Rampuriya Bhagatan village in Mangrol, Baran district. He had been studying in Kota for the past five years and was staying in a rented accommodation.

On Saturday, he had visited his village to celebrate Rakhi with his family. He returned to Kota around 10-11 a.m. on Sunday. Satish said Abhishek had to vacate his rented room soon. Around 3 p.m., the landlord went to his room but found the door locked from the inside. When repeated knocks went unanswered, he peeped through the window and saw Abhishek hanging.

The landlord immediately informed the police and family members. Police and relatives rushed to the spot. The window glass was broken to gain entry, and Abhishek was taken down and shifted to New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Satish recalled that Abhishek’s father, a farmer, had advised him to focus on his studies when he came home late on Saturday night.

Abhishek was the only son in the family. “We don’t know why he took this step,” Satish said.

Mahavir Nagar police station ASI Ravindra Singh confirmed the incident, stating that information about the suicide was received on Sunday. “In the presence of family members, the room was opened, and the body was brought down. He had returned from his village the same morning. The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained,” Singh said.

The police have initiated an investigation and will record statements of family members and friends to determine possible reasons behind the act.

The body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem.

This tragic incident adds to the growing concern over student suicides in Kota, a major coaching hub, where high academic pressure and personal issues have often been cited as contributing factors.

--IANS

