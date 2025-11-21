Rajasthan suicide case: CBSE finds school guilty, says bullying complaints ignored

Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has found Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, guilty of multiple violations in connection with the suicide of 9-year-old Amyra, who jumped from the fourth floor of the school building on November 1.

Acting on the findings of a two-member inquiry committee, CBSE issued a notice to the school, said officials.

According to the inquiry report, Amyra, a Class 4 student, had repeatedly complained of bullying—insults, taunts, and harassment—for nearly 18 months.

Despite these complaints, teachers and school management failed to take action. The committee, which also met Amyra’s parents on November 12, confirmed these allegations.

The panel has not ruled out the possibility of evidence being tampered with after Amyra’s death.

Investigators noted that the scene of the incident had been cleaned before forensic examination, an offence considered extremely serious under CBSE norms.

During a surprise inspection, the CBSE team observed significant security lapses, poor monitoring, and non-compliance with national safety guidelines.

The school, the report states, failed to provide a healthy environment for students and violated major provisions of the Affiliation By-Laws, especially in areas of child safety, anti-bullying measures, and infrastructure standards.

Amyra’s mother was also shown CCTV footage from November 1. She claims the footage clearly shows Amyra seeking help from her class teacher.

According to the report, Amyra approached the teacher five times within a span of 45 minutes, complaining about what classmates had written on her digital slate.

Despite this, the teacher allegedly did not assist her and even scolded her, leaving the child visibly shocked, embarrassed, and distressed.

She was not referred to a counsellor, an explicit violation of CBSE guidelines, anti-bullying protocols, and POCSO requirements.

A CBSE team that conducted a surprise inspection on November 3 found several additional violations: many students were not wearing ID cards, and the school’s Safety and Security Committee was not functioning as required.

Based on the findings, CBSE has issued a show-cause notice to the school, asking why penalties should not be imposed under Chapter 12 of the Affiliation By-Laws.

Possible penalties include a warning, fines, downgrading of affiliation, suspension, or complete withdrawal of affiliation.

The school management has been given 30 days to respond, after which CBSE will decide further action.

