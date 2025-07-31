Probe panel submits report on Class 12 student’s suicide after humiliation by teacher

Agartala, July 31 (IANS) A three-member enquiry committee, constituted on the direction of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, submitted its report to the government on Thursday regarding the suicide of a meritorious Class 12 student, allegedly after being “humiliated” by a teacher, officials said.

An official of the Secondary School Education Department said that the enquiry committee on Wednesday visited the Sonarpur Class XII School in south Tripura district’s Barpathari and talked to the family members of the girl, teachers and students of the school and others concerned.

“The committee submitted its report to the Director of the Secondary School Education Department Nripendra Chandra Sharma and he would forward it to the government for further action,” the official told IANS.

The girl committed suicide on July 24 by allegedly consuming pesticide after being "humiliated" by a teacher of her school.

Following directions by Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the school education portfolio, the Secondary Education Department’s Director constituted the three-member committee to enquire into the girl's alleged suicide.

The committee comprises Lisa Bardhan, Joint Director of Elementary Education, Kajal Kumar Bhowmik, Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Secondary Education, and Sudip Sarkar, OSD at the office of the District Education Officer, West Tripura District.

“Prima facie reports suggest that the student may have taken the extreme step following scolding by a teacher at the school,” a statement of the Chief Minister’s Office had said, adding that the committee was asked to carry out a thorough investigation into all aspects of the incident.

Several academicians said that the central government directives, Right to Education Act and Supreme Court guidelines have explicitly spoken against any form of corporal punishment and psychological abuse and blamed the concerned teacher.

The student, who always stood first in her classes, consumed poison following a scolding by her teacher over her answers in the school’s internal examination.

The teacher reportedly accused her of cheating and allegedly threw her answer sheet and rebuked her in front of the other students and teachers. A day after the incident, she took the extreme step to end her life.

Students of Sonarpur Class XII School and various organisations including the CPI-M and the Congress have demanded severe action against the schoolteacher responsible for the incident.

Senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman had given financial assistance to the girl's family for conducting her last rites, as they are very poor while CPI-M leader Sudhan Das and others visited the residence of the victim and assured all support to the family.

--IANS

sc/rad