Shooting Incident
J·May 16, 2024, 01:15 pm
Robert Fico 'stabilised' after surgery but remains in 'serious' condition after assassination attempt
J·Apr 14, 2024, 09:20 am
No one injured in firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence: Police
J·Dec 11, 2023, 03:31 pm
Brother Shoots Sister Dead For Talking To Man On Phone In UP
J·Sep 18, 2023, 04:07 am
Assam: Suspected timber smuggler shot dead by Forest Guard
J·Sep 15, 2023, 07:41 am
Three killed in property dispute, houses set on fire in UP’s Kaushambi
J·Sep 12, 2023, 09:03 am
Two people shot in Bihar during morning walk
J·Sep 04, 2023, 06:23 am
Relative of ex union minister RCP Singh shot at in Nalanda
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Shooting incident reported in Philippines university campus
