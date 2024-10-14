Delhi: Mobile saves man from bullet in Punjabi Bagh, probe initiated

New Delhi: A man narrowly escaped death when a bullet fired at him was stopped by his mobile phone, which he had in his trouser pocket, said Delhi Police.

According to the police statement, it was reported earlier by the local police that a few days before the incident, an altercation occurred between two families in the Cement Siding area of Punjabi Bagh.

"On October 13, a woman named Shanti visited the other family to resolve the matter, accompanied by her son Arjun, Kamal, and brother-in-law Jitender, also known as Jatin. They were beaten and chased away by Satnam, also known as Lilu, Sahil, Naseeb, and Ritik," the police statement read.

During the confrontation, Arjun pulled out a firearm and, at the urging of Kamal and Jatin, fired at Ritik. The bullet struck Ritik's mobile phone instead. Two cases have been registered based on the statements and evidence, and arrests of those involved have been made.

—ANI