Uttarakhand: 3 arrested after Haridwar shooting incident

Haridwar: Three individuals were arrested following a police encounter in Haridwar's Landaura area after they were allegedly involved in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ankush alias Ranjha, Abhishek alias Robin, and Prashant alias Sunny, were apprehended following an operation conducted late at night. The police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol and live cartridges from their possession.

The shooting incident occurred in the Landaura area under Manglor police station limits, where Ikram and Tajim were attacked by the accused over a financial dispute. Ikram succumbed to his injuries while being taken for treatment, while Tajim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar formed a team under the supervision of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Manglor. The police conducted raids at multiple locations and reviewed CCTV footage to track the suspects.

During a late-night vehicle check, police spotted a motorcycle that attempted to evade the checkpoint. When officers tried to stop them, the suspects opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring Prashant alias Sunny in the leg, while the other two fled. A chase ensued, and the two were later caught in a sugarcane field.

The police stated that the arrested individuals have previous cases registered against them in Manglor and other police stations for attempted murder, robbery, and dacoity. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)