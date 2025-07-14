Bike-borne miscreants shoot one dead, injure another in Bihar's Begusarai

Patna: A man was shot dead and another seriously injured after bike-borne assailants opened fire on them in Begusarai district of Bihar on Monday, sparking panic in the area.

The incident occurred near Bagha Gumti under the jurisdiction of the Lohianagar police station. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Amit Kumar, son of the late Chhotu Mahato. The injured has been identified as Prince Kumar, who sustained a bullet injury to his back.

According to eyewitnesses, two unidentified men on a motorcycle arrived suddenly and began firing at the victims. Both were immediately taken to Begusarai Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Amit Kumar dead on arrival. Prince Kumar remains under treatment.

The incident triggered tension in the area. Police reached the scene shortly after and launched an investigation.

“Raids are being conducted to trace the attackers. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are confident of arresting the culprits soon,” said the Station House Officer (SHO) of Lohianagar police station.

Such incidents have raised serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, particularly in Patna and adjoining districts.

Just two days earlier, a similar attack occurred in the Samastipur district. On Saturday evening, bike-borne assailants opened fire at a pickup driver near a paan shop in Boria Deeh Ward No 7 under Vibhutipur police station limits, following an argument over giving way on the road.

The victims have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, son of Rajkumar Paswan, who was driving a DJ-loaded pickup van, and Ram Lagan Paswan, son of Rambilas Paswan. Both sustained serious gunshot injuries. In addition, Ram Lagan was reportedly struck on the head with the butt of a pistol during the altercation.

Vibhutipur police responded promptly and began an investigation by recording statements of the injured. However, the attackers remain unidentified, and a manhunt is still going on.

The back-to-back attacks have sparked public outrage and renewed calls for improved policing and tougher action against rising street crime and road rage incidents across the state.

--IANS