Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
US-British strikes launched on Yemen's Sanaa and Hodeidah
Iran struck Israel. How might Tel Aviv strike back?
Pakistan: Police arrest Imran Khan's sisters from Islamabad's D Chowk
In South Korea, deepfake porn wrecks women’s lives and deepens gender conflict
Deadly Israeli strike in West Bank highlights spread of war
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
ICC Women's T20 WC: Devine's fifty powers NZ to 160/4 against India
Europa League: Manchester United secures 3-3 draw against FC Porto
Fir jaan mein jaan aayi...: Rohit Sharma recalls relief felt on winning ICC T20 WC
RCB should take this chance...: Kaif on Rohit Sharma's possible availability in IPL 2024 auction
Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association: Sources
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
India's foreign exchange reserves cross USD 700 billion first time
Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores in India
RBI unlikely to cut rate as India's growth is higher than potential output: SBI Report
India to become USD 1 trn digital economy by 2028, enabled by internet, 4G, 5G, and digitalisation
GST collections in September rise 6.5% year-on-year at Rs 1.73 lakh crore
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Fran Drescher to play Timothee Chalamet's mother in Josh Safdie's 'Marty Supreme'
Thalapathy 69: Shooting for Vijay's last film to begin on this date
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to go through cuts, edits suggested by CBFC's revising committee
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy drama 'Alpha' to be released on Christmas 2025
Actor Nagarjuna files defamation complaint against Minister T Surekha over her remark
Priyadarshan
Sep 09, 2024, 11:42 AM
Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable pic with Akshay Kumar on his Birthday
Sep 09, 2024, 05:37 AM
After 14 years, Akshay Kumar collaborates with Priyadarshan for horror-comedy "Bhooth Bangla"