Kareena Kapoor Khan drops adorable pic with Akshay Kumar on his Birthday

Mumbai: As Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrates his birthday, warm wishes have been pouring in from fans and friends alike.

Among those who wished him was Kareena Kapoor, his co-star from several films, including Good Newz.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable birthday message for Akshay.

In her Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a sweet picture of the two of them looking at each other, a scene that appears to be from their film Good Newz.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Akki.. love you lots."

On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Monday, the team of 'Kannappa' sent best wishes to him and also shared a captivating poster of his character.

The actor will be eassying the role of Lord Shiva in the Telugu film, which features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

Earlier on Monday, Akshay also announced his new film 'Bhooth Bangla' with ace director Priyadarshan.

The film marks the on-screen union of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have earlier worked on projects such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

Akshay also unveiled the film's motion poster in which he is seen drinking milk while a black cat sits on his shoulder. This particular announcement left cinephiles excited.

The film is expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. Ektaa R Kapoor is producing 'Bhooth Bangla' under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali have also come on the board as producers.

Meanwhile, Akshay is being lauded for his special cameo in 'Stree 2', which hit the theatres on August 15. He was also recently seen in 'Khel Khel Mein'. Mudassar Aziz directed it.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary.

The film also stars Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali.

—ANI