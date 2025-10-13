Saiyami Kher: Being on set with Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan has been a complete joyride

Mumbai: Actress Saiyami Kher, who is currently busy shooting in Kochi for her upcoming film “Haiwaan” alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, says it has been a “joyride” working with them.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film marks yet another milestone in Saiyami’s career as she collaborates with one of Indian cinema’s most iconic directors.

Sharing her excitement, Saiyami, who is working for the first time with filmmaker Priyadarshan, told IANS: “Working with Priyadarshan sir feels surreal. His body of work has been a huge part of Indian cinema and growing up, I’ve watched and admired his films. To now be on his set as an actor feels really special .”

She added: “I feel truly fortunate that I’ve had the chance to work with some of the finest directors of our country, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Pandey, R. Balki, Rahul Dholakia and now Priyadarshan sir.”

She said that each director has taught her so much and that she has grown not only as an actor but as a human.

Saiyami added: “I feel blessed that my journey has been shaped by such incredible storytellers. Shooting in Kochi has also been a beautiful experience. Being on set with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, who bring so much energy, discipline, and camaraderie, has been a complete joyride. It’s projects like these that remind me why I fell in love with cinema in the first place.”

Talking about “Haiwaan”, the film reunites Akshay with actor Saif Ali Khan after 17 years. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film serves as a remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, which was also helmed by the same filmmaker and starred Mohanlal. The cast of the upcoming film also includes Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar, with Rohan Shankar as the screenwriter.

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in the series Special Ops 2. The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Karan Tacker, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in crucial roles, along with others.

The latest season of "Special Ops" will show Kay Kay Menon returning as the sharp and unyielding R&AW officer Himmat Singh, leading his team into a new kind of war - one fought not on battlefields, but in the shadows of the digital world. As coordinated cyber breaches threaten national stability, Himmat, along with his team, goes on a silent war.