Akshay Kumar Celebrates Makar Sankranti with Paresh Rawal on 'Bhooth Bangla' Sets, Shares Kite Flying Moment

Jaipur: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar celebrated Makar Sankranti on the sets of his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla' in Rajasthan.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of him flying a kite with his co-star Paresh Rawal.

"Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial ! Here's to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites!

And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu," he captioned the post.



Kite flying is a cherished tradition on Makar Sankranti, which is observed on January 14 every year across the country. It is believed that flying kites during Makar Sankranti serves as an awakening alarm for the gods who had been resting throughout winter.

Speaking of Akshay's film 'Bhooth Bangla', it is being directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. Tabu is also a part of the horror-comedy.

Recently, she expressed her excitement about joining the cast.

Tabu shared picture of a clapboard with the film's title on it.

Teasing the project on Instagram, the Crew actress wrote, "Hum yahan bandh hain" (Translation: "We are locked here").

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo previously worked on hit films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie belongs to the horror-comedy genre, a space Akshay Kumar has excelled in with earlier success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Tabu, celebrated for her versatility in films like Andhadhun and Haider, is expected to add a unique depth to the film.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. (ANI)