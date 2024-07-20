ISRO
J·Jul 20, 2024, 03:35 pm
IIT Madras’ 61st Convocation Witnesses Graduation Of 2,636 Students
J·Jun 19, 2024, 03:40 pm
CCRYN In Collaboration With Svyasa Organises Conference On 'Yoga For Space' In Bengaluru
J·Jun 16, 2024, 03:49 pm
'India Set To Be The 6th Country To Have Its Own Deep Sea Mission' Says Dr Jitendra Singh
J·May 16, 2024, 03:57 pm
Amity University Bengaluru Hosts Joint Workshop With ISRO On Space Science And Technology
J·Feb 17, 2024, 12:41 pm
INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Successfully Launched from Sriharikota
J·Feb 17, 2024, 07:31 am
ISRO unveils Young Scientist Programme 2024 for school students; Check details and application process
J·Feb 16, 2024, 03:32 pm
Satellite Cartosat-2 Successfully Re-entered Earth's Atmosphere: ISRO
J·Feb 11, 2024, 03:55 pm
Dr Jitendra Convenes The Monthly Joint Meeting Of Different Science Ministries And Departments
J·Feb 08, 2024, 04:13 pm
Currently, Space Cooperative Documents Have Been Signed With 61 Countries And Five Multilateral Bodies: Dr Jitendra
J·Jan 21, 2024, 03:31 pm
CSIR Technologies Being Widely Used In Everyday Life, Says Dr Jitendra Singh
J·Jan 21, 2024, 09:28 am
ISRO releases Ayodhya Ram temple satellite image
J·Jan 05, 2024, 02:53 pm
ISRO Tests Its Fuel Cell Successfully In Space
J·Jan 03, 2024, 03:00 pm
India To Use US Rocket To Launch GSAT-20, As ISRO’s Heavy Lift Rocket Is Work In Progress
J·Jan 02, 2024, 02:53 pm
New Year Satellite XpoSAT Exemplifies 'Whole Of Science' Joint Effort By More Than One Institution: Dr Jitendra
J·Jan 01, 2024, 05:23 am
ISRO begins New Year with another success, XPoSat precisely placed into intended orbit
J·Dec 31, 2023, 03:10 pm
ISRO To Usher In 2024 With Launch Of XpoSat On Jan 1
