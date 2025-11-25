Bengaluru: 'Stay fit & disciplined to reach space', says astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to students

Bengaluru: IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, while addressing students in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said that maintaining strong physical and mental health as well as bringing discipline into your life can help them become an astronaut representing the country like him.

The Karnataka Department of Science and Technology organised an interactive session and felicitation ceremony for astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, following the success of the Axiom Space-4 Mission, in which he was a key member.

During the programme, Shukla also presented a short video summarising his intensive training and his space journey, giving students a rare, first-hand glimpse into life as an astronaut.

Speaking about the future of India's space programme, the IAF Group Captain praised ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission, saying, "Gaganyaan is not just a mission -- it is India's declaration that we can achieve world-class space capability in our own way. We will be cost-effective without ever compromising on quality."

He fielded numerous questions from excited students and reminded them that spaceflight is the result of teamwork.

"I may appear as a hero to you today, but thousands of engineers, doctors and specialists made my mission possible. You can become any one of them," he said.

Shukla urged students to set high goals and work relentlessly toward them.

"Dream big -- but also adopt discipline," he told the children.

"I trained for five years for a 20-day journey. Perseverance and patience are essential."

He also shared the harsh realities of space travel: the difficulty of adjusting to microgravity, struggling to stand after returning to Earth, and the extreme G-forces astronauts endure.

"In emergencies, the spacecraft can exert 18–20 GSAT—it feels like an elephant sitting on your chest," Shukla said.

Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, praised Shukla for elevating India's global scientific profile.

"When you stepped onto the International Space Station, you carried not only the national flag but also the dreams of millions of Indians," he said.

He emphasised that every child in Karnataka, including those from rural backgrounds, should feel empowered to dream of becoming the next Kalpana Chawla, Sunita Williams, or Shubhanshu Shukla.

The Minister also highlighted several initiatives: distribution of 833 telescopes to rural schools, upcoming astronomy training for teachers, an astronomy-based academic calendar, and the launch of Nehru Stream Labs to promote hands-on learning.

State Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, reiterated the state government's commitment to nurturing student talent through public schools in Karnataka and strengthened digital access.

The event saw participation from senior officials, including Principal Secretary N. Manjula, Planetarium Director B.R. Guruprasad, and students from across Karnataka, who engaged directly with astronaut Shukla in an inspiring question-and-answer session.

