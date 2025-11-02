Ministers, ISRO Chairman hail successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Union Ministers as well as ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan on Sunday hailed the successful launch of India’s heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, that will significantly strengthen space-based communications, connectivity, and maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "Well done ISRO, as it has “kept crossing several milestones and your pursuit shall see many more achievements. My best wishes to the entire team at ISRO”.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said India’s space odyssey has scaled yet another milestone.

“Heartiest congratulations to @ISRO and our brilliant scientists on the successful launch of CMS-03, India’s heaviest communication satellite. A shining example of how innovation, dedication, and vision continue to propel Bharat’s space sector to greater heights, touching lives and strengthening national progress,” Scindia posted on X.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that “Bahubali” as it is being popularly referred, “LVM3-M5 rocket is carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite, the heaviest ever to be launched from the Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO)”.

“ISRO continues to script one success after another… Thanks PM Narendra Modi for the unflinching government support,” he posted on X.

The LVM3-M5, also known as the ‘Bahubali’ rocket, lifted off carrying the CMS-03 satellite and successfully placed it into its intended orbit. The launch marks a new chapter in India’s space journey, underlining the country’s self-reliance in developing and deploying advanced space assets.

“ISRO has successfully launched the heaviest GEO communication satellite from Indian soil. The Indian space sector is soaring high to provide valuable services to the user community in and around the Indian region,” said Dr Narayanan.

ISRO’s launch of CMS-03, aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket from Sriharikota, was described by experts as a “monumental achievement,” once again demonstrating the growing prowess in launching heavy-payload satellites for strategic and communication purposes.

—IANS

na/