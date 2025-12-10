Smart India Hackathon 2025 valedictory ceremony held in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 (IANS) The grand valedictory ceremony of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 – Software Edition, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) and AICTE, was held at Shivanand Ashram, Ahmedabad, in the encouraging presence of Minister of State for Education, Rivaba R. Jadeja.

Gujarat Technological University (GTU), in collaboration with ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC-ISRO), successfully hosted the national-level finale for the eighth consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, technology, and nation-building.

Smart India Hackathon, regarded as the world’s largest open innovation platform, aims to boost practical learning, problem-solving abilities, design thinking, and the application of modern technologies among students across India.

The ceremony commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr K. N. Kher, Registrar of GTU, who highlighted the university’s achievement of hosting the SIH finale for eight continuous years.

Dignitaries were then felicitated in recognition of their contributions to the field of education and innovation. In his inspiring address, Dr Nilesh M. Desai, Director, SAC–ISRO, shed light on India’s rapid advancements in quantum computing, satellite technology, and emerging deep-tech sectors.

He urged students to actively pursue research and industry-relevant skills, noting the crucial role of institutions like GTU in shaping India’s technological future.

Padma Shri Dr Ganpatbhai Patel, President and Patron-in-Chief of Ganpat University, emphasised the deep interconnections between business, technology, and nation-building.

He praised the students’ innovative problem-solving mindset and forward-thinking approach. GTU Vice Chancellor Dr Rajul K. Gajjar, in her keynote address, outlined the university’s NEP 2020–aligned initiatives focused on strengthening the startup ecosystem, encouraging interdisciplinary innovation, and inspiring students to think beyond traditional academic boundaries.

Minister Rivaba R. Jadeja, the chief guest, delivered a motivating address highlighting women’s entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, and the scientific legacy of Dr Vikram Sarabhai.

“India’s future does not lie in government buildings but in our laboratories, research centres, and the innovative minds of our youth,” she said.

She also stressed the need to enhance skill-based learning, research orientation, technology adoption, and the startup culture in education.

The ceremony concluded with the announcement of winners from the SIH 2025 GTU Nodal Centre by Chandraprakash, Project Director, SAC–ISRO.

