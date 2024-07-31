Israel Hamas Conflict
J·Jul 31, 2024, 08:08 am
Tough-talking Haniyeh was seen as the more moderate face of Hamas
J·Jun 09, 2024, 11:12 am
274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages
J·Mar 20, 2024, 07:19 am
Blinken heads to Middle East for sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push
J·Mar 12, 2024, 09:31 am
US intelligence report raises concerns over Netanyahu's political "viability" as leader of Israel
J·Feb 20, 2024, 07:20 am
US pushes for UN to support temporary Gaza ceasefire, oppose Rafah assault
J·Dec 26, 2023, 02:33 pm
"Violation of freedom of worship": IDF accuses Hezbollah of attacking church
J·Dec 23, 2023, 02:29 pm
Fighting rages in northern Gaza after UN stops short of ceasefire call
J·Dec 23, 2023, 08:46 am
"136 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed in 75 days": UN Chief Guterres
J·Dec 11, 2023, 06:58 am
Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
J·Dec 05, 2023, 05:13 am
"We will operate in maximum force": Israel warns as truce with Hamas reaches 'dead end'
J·Dec 04, 2023, 10:18 am
Israel PM Netanyahu's trial in corruption case to resume under shadow of Gaza war
J·Dec 02, 2023, 10:16 am
'Phrasing was a terrible mistake': Susan Sarandon apologises after pro-Palestinian rally remarks
J·Dec 02, 2023, 06:46 am
Pope Francis held "fraught" call about war in Gaza with Israeli President in October: Report
J·Nov 30, 2023, 01:44 pm
Israel-Hamas humanitarian truce extended to a seventh day
J·Nov 24, 2023, 06:04 am
4-day humanitarian pause deal between Hamas-Israel comes into effect
J·Nov 24, 2023, 05:58 am
Hamas will have to pay the price for Oct 7: Israeli politician Ruth Wasserman Lande
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.