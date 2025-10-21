Hamas says 980 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered Gaza since ceasefire

Gaza, Oct 21 (IANS) The Hamas-run media office said Tuesday that only 980 trucks of humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, far short of the 6,600 expected.

In a press statement, the office said the convoys included 14 trucks carrying cooking gas and 28 trucks loaded with diesel fuel for bakeries, generators, hospitals, and other critical sectors, amid a severe shortage of essential supplies that residents depend on for daily life.

It added that the average number of trucks entering Gaza each day since the ceasefire began stands at just over 89, compared with the 600 expected daily -- a situation the office described as "continued suffocation, starvation, and humanitarian blackmail practiced by the occupation against more than 2.4 million citizens in Gaza."

The statement warned that the limited supplies fail to meet even the minimum humanitarian and living needs, urging for an immediate and steady inflow of at least 600 trucks per day, including food, medical supplies, relief items, fuel, and cooking gas, to secure the basic conditions for survival, Xinhua news agency reported.

The office reaffirmed that local government agencies remain ready to fully coordinate with international humanitarian and relief organizations to facilitate aid entry and ensure fair distribution across all governorates and vital facilities in the Gaza Strip.

Under the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, the first phase includes partial Israeli troop withdrawals, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and a significant increase in aid deliveries to Gaza.

On Monday, the United Nations said that it is encouraged that the fragile Gaza truce has resumed, after a burst of apparent weekend breaches.

"We are encouraged that the parties have reaffirmed their commitments to implementing the ceasefire in Gaza and commend the steadfast efforts of the mediators," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "We remain concerned by all acts of violence in Gaza and the reported attacks and strikes that took place yesterday."

Dujarric urged the parties to honour all their commitments, ensure the protection of civilians and avoid any actions that could lead to a renewal of hostilities and undermine humanitarian operations.

"We reiterate the Secretary-General's call for the release of the remains of all the deceased hostages," the UN spokesperson added.

