Trump pushes for Gaza ceasefire deal

Houston, July 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump urged Hamas to take a 60-day ceasefire deal, saying Israel has agreed to its necessary conditions.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump wrote.

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza," he said, adding that Qatar and Egypt will deliver the final proposal.

According to a CNN report, the new proposal seeks to address some of Hamas' concerns, and Israeli hostages will be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners during the ceasefire.

Last week, Trump told reporters that "we think within the next week we're going to get a ceasefire" in Gaza, but did not provide further details at the time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next Monday over Iran and Gaza.

It will be the third time Netanyahu has visited the White House since Trump was sworn in for his second term in January. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that ending the Israel-Hamas conflict is now a priority for Trump following Israel's strikes on Iran.

Israel resumed its military campaign in Gaza on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire. Since then, at least 6,089 Palestinians have been killed and 21,013 others injured, according to data released by Gaza's health authorities on Saturday.

The death toll of Palestinians has risen to 56,412 since when Hamas-Israel conflict erupted in October 2023, with 133,054 others wounded.

