Gaza Ceasefire: Hostage Deal Begins After Israel Receives Hostage List

Tel Aviv: Following a delay over Israel demanding the list of hostages to be released by Hamas, the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire-hostage deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, came into effect today.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel confirmed that the deal would take effect at 11:15 am (local time) on Sunday.

Notably, the deal was earlier set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30 (local time).

"Pursuant to the framework for the release of the hostages, the ceasefire of the first stage in Gaza will take effect at 11:15," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

Earlier, the Israel PM Office confirmed that it received the list of hostages who were expected to be released today by Hamas in accordance with the framework of the deal.

It further informed that Brigadier General Gal Hirsch will act as the coordinator for hostages and the missing. The Israel PM Office also called for the protection of the privacy of the families of the hostages to the media and the public.

"Israel has received the list of the hostages who are due to be released today according to the framework. The security establishment is now checking the details," the Israeli PMO stated.

"Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch has initially notified the hostages' families via IDF representatives. We request the media and public not to circulate the details of the list, act with caution and safeguard the privacy of the families," it added in a subsequent post.

Notably, the ceasefire deal suffered a delay hours before the implementation of the deal, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would not proceed with the agreed framework until Hamas provided the list of hostages to be released, adding that any violations of the agreement would "not be tolerated".

"We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. Hamas is solely responsible," the Israel PMO quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Earlier this week, the Israeli government approved the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas by a vote of 24-8, according to a report by Times of Israel.

The Israel government's hostages and missing persons coordination unit on Friday notified the families of the 33 Israeli hostages expected to be set free in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Israeli and Hamas negotiating teams signed the deal in Doha early Friday after clearing the final hurdles. Both the US and Qatar, who mediated the negotiations, announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached to end the 15-month war in Gaza triggered by Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. (ANI)