IAS officer
Jan 31, 2024, 08:25 AM
Radha Raturi Takes Helm as Uttarakhand's First Woman Chief Secretary
Nov 29, 2023, 12:17 PM
In setback to AAP government, SC upholds Centre’s decision to extend tenure of Delhi chief secy by 6 months
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Jharkhand IAS officer requests new ED money laundering date
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
ED arrests 7 in money laundering case in Ranchi
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
IAS Officer Who Took On Azam Khan, Gets Extension
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
The Allahabad High Court fines an IAS officer Rs. 5 L
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
The Telangana High Court dismisses the IAS officer's OMC case
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
IAS officer who 'walked dog in Delhi stadium' transferred
