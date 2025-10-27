Arunachal twin suicide case: IAS officer arrested on charges of abetment, abuse and intimidation

Itanagar, Oct 27 (IANS) The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday arrested former Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, currently posted as Special Secretary (PWD) with the Delhi government, after he surrendered before the police in connection with the sensational twin suicide cases involving allegations of sexual abuse, intimidation and corruption, officials said.

A police officer said that Potom, an IAS officer, surrendered at the Nirjuli police station in Itanagar on Monday and was then arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including those related to abetment to suicide and criminal misconduct. The FIR against the accused officer also invokes provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

Later, the police produced Potom before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court at Yupia in Papum Pare district, which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody. Family members of late Gomchu Yekar, along with several social activists, staged a protest outside the Yupia court as Potom was being taken to Jully Central Jail in a police vehicle.

The senior officer had been absconding after Gomchu Yekar, a 19-year-old Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) of the PWD and Rural Works Department (RWD), and Executive Engineer Likwang Lowang separately died by suicide on October 23. Yekar was found dead at his rented house at Lekhi village in Nirjuli under Papum Pare district, while Lowang also died by suicide the same day at his residence in Longding district.

A handwritten note of Yekar found at his residence reportedly mentioned harassment and coercion by two senior officials — Potom and Lowang. The family members of Yekar later claimed that multiple suicide notes were recovered, in which he made serious allegations against both officials. In the notes, Yekar alleged that he had been sexually exploited and harassed over a prolonged period and claimed that persistent humiliation, coercion and threats had pushed him to take the extreme step.

One of the notes reportedly mentioned that he had contracted HIV and accused one of the officials of abandoning and blackmailing him. Yekar also claimed he had been promised Rs 1 crore as financial compensation, which was later denied. He wrote: “If I die, it will be because of him (Potom). Please give me justice.”

The victim's father filed a complaint at the Nirjuli police station, seeking stringent action against both officials for abetment of suicide, sexual exploitation, mental harassment, criminal intimidation, corruption and endangerment of life. The complaint also requested that the suicide notes be treated as dying declarations, preserved as primary evidence and sent for forensic and handwriting analysis. The FIR further alleged that Yekar was coerced into illegal activities, repeatedly humiliated and later abandoned.

Yekar was initially engaged on a temporary basis by then DC Potom during his tenure (2021–2025) to assist in enforcing the alcohol and tobacco-free order at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar. Police records mention that Yekar later “misused his position by conducting unauthorised raids, assaulting people, collecting illegal fines and extorting money from pubs, bars and wine shops”. He allegedly used a rented car bearing a “Magistrate on Duty” nameplate and forged seals to appear legitimate.

His family has demanded a transparent, comprehensive and independent probe, possibly involving central agencies, given that the main accused holds an important government post. Yekar had earlier been arrested for impersonating a magistrate and extorting large sums of money from people.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi to investigate the twin suicide cases.

--IANS

sc/pgh