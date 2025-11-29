Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha calls Madhya Pradesh IAS officer 'mental' & 'corrupt' officer

Bhopal, Nov 29 (IANS) Condemnation of IAS officer Santosh Verma's objectionable remarks on Brahmin girls continues to pour from the politicians across party lines, mounting pressure on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's government to initiate action against him.

One after another senior political leader, particularly from the Brahmin community, right from ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, have strongly condemned IAS officer Verma, terming his remark as 'objectionable' and 'insensitive' and also an attempt to disrupt social harmony in the country.

Amid pouring condemnation against Verma, who is currently serving as Deputy Secretary in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department in Madhya Pradesh, a fresh attack came from Congress' Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Vivek Tankha, who called him a 'corrupt' officer.

"Santosh Verma's IAS fame is not hidden from anyone. It is extremely unfortunate that such a person is a member of Madhya Pradesh's topmost government service. Mental patients like Verma are polluting the state's environment," Congress leader Tankha wrote on X on Saturday.

In his social media post, Tankha also targeted other IAS officers, accusing them of indulging in corruption.

"Officers who sideline loyalty and are engrossed in partnership and corruption are also included in this category," he said in a social media post.

Before Vivek Tankha, several BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, former State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and former State Minister Gopal Bhargava, have expressed their annoyance at Verma's remarks.

Both senior Brahmin leaders from the ruling BJP, Gopal Bhargava and Narottam Mishra, have demanded that Verma should be removed from the IAS post and an inquiry into his past activities should be conducted.

While Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, a senior Brahmin leader from Rewa district in Vindhya region, has condemned Verma's controversial statement, he has warned that strict action would be taken against him.

"Such a remark made against women belonging to any community is a reflection of a perverted mindset. Such remarks from an officer holding a high rank not only hurt social harmony but also raised questions about administrative dignity," the Deputy CM had said on Thursday.

He had also warned that such statements against women from any community will not be tolerated and "necessary action will also be taken if the response of the officer is not satisfactory".

Verma, while addressing the provincial convention of the AJJAKS (Association of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Employees) as the association's state President in Bhopal on November 23, had said that, "reservation should continue until a Brahmin donates his daughter to my son or allows him to get in a relationship with him."

Following the criticism from the Brahmin community, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday issued a strongly worded show-cause notice to IAS officer Verma on November 26 and has sought his explanation within the next seven days.

The seven-day deadline for submitting his reply would end on December 1; however, speaking to media persons, IAS officer Verma had already apologised for his objectionable remarks.

"If my words have hurt the sentiments of any individual or community, I sincerely apologise. Some people propagated only a portion of what I had said. Those who have fanned this controversy have taken only one line from the speech I had made," Verma had said on Friday.

