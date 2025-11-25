K'taka: IAS officer, 2 others killed in road accident in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi, Nov 25 (IANS) Three persons, including a senior IAS officer, were killed in a road accident in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka on Tuesday, police officials said.

The Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Mahantesh Bilagi, his brother Shankara Bilagi and relative Iranna Shirasangi have been identified as the deceased persons.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver tried to save a stray dog and lost control of the vehicle.

The Innova car, in which the victims were travelling, spun after the driver lost control, resulting in the deaths of three people.

The incident had taken place at Gownalli Cross in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Bilagi was travelling from Vijayapura to Kalaburagi to attend a marriage ceremony.

51-year-old Mahantesh Bilagi succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

His brother Shankara and relative Iranna died on the spot.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Bilagi was a 2012 Karnataka cadre IAS officer.

He was currently working as the Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited.

He had served as Managing Director of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Corporation (Bescom) and worked as Deputy Commissioner of Davanagere, Udupi and other districts.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressing his grief over the incident said, "The passing of senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director of Karnataka State Mineral Corporation, in a car accident is extremely saddening."

"He had also served as MD of Bescom and held various positions across Karnataka, including Davangere and Udupi. His demise is an irreparable loss to society, as he was known for his efficient and people-oriented work. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to his family to bear this loss. Om Shanti," Shivakumar said.

State Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil condoned the death and said, "I am saddened to hear the news that the people-friendly IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi, who was serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited, passed away in a horrific road accident near Jewargi in Kalaburagi district."

"He (Mahantesh Bilagi) had served with honesty and efficiency as the District Commissioner in several districts. A fine orator, he had inspired many students. His demise is an irreparable loss to the administrative system," Patil added.

"I pray that his soul attains eternal peace, and may the Almighty grant strength to his family members and admirers to bear this grief," he said.

State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, "The news of the demise of senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi in a horrific road accident near Kalaburagi is deeply shocking. He had served as the Managing Director of Karnataka State Mineral Corporation and previously as the Managing Director of Bescom."

"His untimely passing is a great loss to the state, as he was a senior, efficient, and excellent officer. I offer my condolences to his family and pray that God gives them the strength to bear this loss. I also express my condolences to the families of the two others who lost their lives in the accident, and pray that God grants them peace," he added.

