Friday prayers
J·Aug 31, 2024, 08:05 am
"Don't do this, have to protect every religion": Farooq Abdullah after Assam Assembly ends break for Friday "namaaz"
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prophet Row: Friday Prayers Go Peacefully In UP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Clerics Call For Peace, Restraint During Friday Prayers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Protests in UP cities over Prophet remark, stone-pelting in Prayagraj
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UP Police Beefs Up Security For Friday Prayers
