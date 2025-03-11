Mosques in Haridwar, Gorakhpur postpone Friday prayer timings on Holi

Haridwar: Friday Namaaz prayers in mosques in the cities of Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh have been postponed to the afternoon to avoid overlapping with Holika Dahan timings on March 14, the day of Holi festival, authorities said on Tuesday.

Haridwar Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gairola confirmed that a meeting with community representatives resulted in the decision to hold Friday prayers after 2:30 pm.

"We called representatives of both sides from the nearby Jwalapur area. A decision has been made that the Friday Namaz will be offered after 2.30 pm. The timings of Holika Dahan were also discussed... This was a successful meeting. If anyone tries to hamper the law and order situation, then strict action will be taken," SP Gairola said.

"Zones and sectors have been created in the entire district in which adequate police arrangements are being made," he said.

Maulana Arif Qasmi of Jamia Ulama Uttarakhand echoed the importance of peace, emphasizing the unity between Hindus and Muslims in the region.

"Because peace in the area is very important, both Hindus and Muslims have gathered here today. In our area, there has never been a situation of conflict. We have all decided that the Friday prayers in the city's mosques will be held at 2:30 pm," Maulana Qasmi said.

Similarly, in Gorakhpur, Mufti Munawwar Raza, the Imam of the Mubarak Khan Dargah affirmed the significance of both religious observances and announced that Friday prayers would be held post 2 pm to avoid any conflict.

"Each prayer has its own significance. Now, since both festivals are falling on the same day, a meeting was held here, and it was decided that the prayer time will be set after 2 pm" he said.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said on Tuesday that everyone should celebrate the festival of Holi together.

"Everyone should celebrate Holi together...People from all religions should celebrate the festival properly, and everyone should also take care of the society..." Jaiswal told ANI. (ANI)