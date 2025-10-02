Go home after Friday prayers, avoid crowds and protests, urges Maulana Razvi after Bareilly riots

Bareilly, Oct 2 (IANS) In the aftermath of the September 26 riots in Bareilly, All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Thursday issued a strong appeal to the Muslim community, urging people to return home immediately after Friday prayers and refrain from joining any crowds or protests.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Razvi said: "The incident that occurred last Friday is deeply regrettable. Friday prayers will be held again tomorrow, and I appeal to all Muslims to return directly to their homes afterwards. Do not be part of any crowd at squares or intersections, and if anyone calls for a protest or gathering, do not participate under any circumstances."

The Maulana also directed a message to mosque imams, urging them to stay away from political influence.

"Some mosque imams have become involved in politics. It is time for them to reflect and sever their ties with political figures," he said.

"I urge all imams to promote peace and harmony during their sermons. In light of the political atmosphere in Bareilly, they should encourage youth not to be provoked or incited. If any individual or organisation invites them to join a gathering, they must refrain from going," he added.

Maulana Razvi emphasised that true love for the Prophet of Islam lies in following his teachings.

"Loving the Prophet is part of our faith, but merely displaying posters and banners is not love. The Prophet never adopted a confrontational approach but always resolved issues through dialogue," he said.

He cited the example of the Sulah Hudaibiya—a historical peace agreement in Islamic history—as a model for resolving conflicts through compromise rather than confrontation.

“I appeal to all Muslims to uphold peace and harmony,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh said the administration is on full alert and assured that incidents like the violence of September 26 will not be allowed to recur. The clashes followed the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, he said, and the district is enforcing the government’s zero‑tolerance policy to ensure peace.

Addressing preparations for Friday, Singh told IANS that security forces remain vigilant and that law enforcement acted swiftly during last week’s unrest.

"Last Friday, some external elements tried to create unrest in Bareilly and to breach law and order. But within one to two hours, the police controlled the situation, and the perpetrators were arrested. Further proceedings are underway. We are on complete alert," he said.

Singh further said district authorities are engaging with religious leaders from all communities to maintain calm.

"We are talking with spiritual leaders of all faiths. We are listening to their concerns and sharing our plans with them. I urge the people of Bareilly, this is your district, and we need the help of every citizen. If you hear of any such incident, please inform the control room," he added.

The DM warned against rumours and urged residents not to give them credence.

"If anyone is spreading rumours, do not pay attention. Inform us about those spreading falsehoods so strict action can be taken. We are working to ensure Friday prayers are held peacefully, and I fully believe this will happen," Singh said.

