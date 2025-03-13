MP: Police on high alert for upcoming Holi celebration, Friday namaz in Bhopal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police have intensified their efforts to ensure safety and security in view of the upcoming Holi festivals and Friday prayers in the state capital Bhopal.

Over the past few days, the police have taken action against more than 1,000 individuals to prevent any untoward incidents during these events.

"These (Holi festival and Friday namaz) are important events and extensive preparations have been ensured for this purpose. In the past a few days, the police have ensured action against 1046 such anti-social people, who had a criminal record and cases related to stabbing, physical violence, etc. Along with this, the police have also ensured communication at every police station," Commissioner of Police (CP, Bhopal) Harinarayanachari Mishra told ANI.

Mishra further highlighted that adequate preparations were made for upcoming events be it inspection of procession routes, deciding routes and fixing their timings. Additionally, meetings with peace committees and flag marches have been organized to maintain law and order.

"The police have completed all the steps of preparation whether it is inspection of the procession route, fixing its time or deciding the route for different types of processions. Meetings have been held with peace committees, flag marches have also been held for the purpose. We are confident that Bhopal has a very rich cultural tradition of celebrating these events, it is celebrated with brotherhood and in this way these events will be conducted," the officer added.

He noted that such situations appear two to three times in a year when important occasions occur and are celebrated on the same day but it is always celebrated in a very cordial and positive atmosphere. This time too the police administration are confident that it will be celebrated peacefully.

Chhoti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, will be celebrated today. It symbolises the victory of good over evil. Hindus gather with family, friends, and community members to perform Holika Puja, burning effigies of Holika while chanting prayers. Before lighting the fire, devotees worship the woodpile by wrapping it with white thread three or seven times and offering holy water, kumkum, and flowers. (ANI)