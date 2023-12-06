Film industry news
J·Dec 06, 2023, 12:16 pm
Ananya Panday gives a shoutout to "baby sister" Suhana over her acting debut
J·Nov 30, 2023, 09:40 am
Sebastian Stan to play young Donald Trump in Ali Abbasi's 'The Apprentice'
J·Nov 27, 2023, 11:21 am
Javed Akhtar on 'The Archies' cast: These children come with a total chin up
J·Oct 06, 2023, 04:56 am
Salman Khan to Aamir Khan, Bollywood celebs attend 'Dono' premiere in Mumbai
J·Sep 29, 2023, 02:37 pm
‘Ganapath’ teaser out; Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon in futuristic action extravaganza
J·Sep 25, 2023, 02:10 pm
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ continues phenomenal box-office run, mints Rs 1000 crores globally
J·Sep 25, 2023, 01:59 pm
Salman Khan unveils teaser of niece Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film 'Farrey'
J·Sep 25, 2023, 04:30 am
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence
J·Aug 30, 2023, 11:12 am
SRK visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of 'Jawan' trailer launch and release
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.