Conclave star Isabella Rossellini joins cast of Wallis Simpson biopic The Bitter End

Washington: Oscar-nominated 'Conclave' star Isabella Rossellini has joined the cast of the upcoming Wallis Simpson biopic.

Rossellini will play Suzanne Blum in John Gore Studios' 'The Bitter End' (working title) opposite Joan Collins, who plays Simpson.

Blum is a formidable French lawyer and confidante of Simpson, who, at Blum's hands, found herself snared in a grip of obsession and coercive control, Deadline reported.

Wallis, Duchess of Windsor, was the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor (former King Edward VIII).

Rossellini said, "I am absolutely thrilled to join the incomparable Joan Collins and the brilliant Mike Newell in bringing this extraordinary story back to life. Louise Fennell's script allows us to delve into the complex and devastating relationship between these two iconic women, their profound impact on one another, and their lasting mark on history," as per the outlet.

The Bitter End comes from Mike Newell and is penned by Louise Fennell.

Gore, Richard Holmes, and Francis Hopkinson will produce the film, which is executive produced by Hilary Strong, Michael Foster, and Percy Gibson, according to Deadline.

The film's shooting will take place in the UK and is set to start in May. The casting details will be released soon.

Rossellini received positive responses for her portrayal of Sister Agnes in Edward Berger's multiple Oscar-nominated 'Conclave'. She is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Producer Gore praised Rossellini and said, "Isabella Rossellini possesses an immense and captivating talent, her ability to embody complex characters with depth and authenticity inspires audiences and elevates every story she tells," reported Deadline. (ANI)