Vishwak Sen Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Temple Before 'Laila' Release

Tirumala: Actor Vishwak Sen visited the renowned Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Friday morning to offer his prayers ahead of his upcoming film release, 'Laila'.

The actor participated in the darshan at the temple, where he was greeted with warmth and reverence by the temple priests.

After completing his darshan, Vishwak Sen received blessings from the temple priests, who chanted sacred Vedic hymns at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Additionally, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials presented the actor with the temple's sacred offerings, Teertha Prasadam, as part of the customary rituals.

Vishwak Sen shared with the media that visiting the temple before the release of his films had become a cherished tradition for him.

"I have always visited Tirumala before the release of my movies, and I felt it was essential to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara ahead of Laila," the actor said while speaking with the media.

The actor's visit attracted significant attention, and many devotees took the opportunity to capture photos with him outside the temple premises.

Vishwak Sen's visit to Tirumala temple comes ahead of his upcoming movie, 'Laila', set to hit theatres soon.

'Laila' is an upcoming action-comedy film in Telugu, directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner.

The movie stars Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma in the lead roles. It is set to be released on February 14, 2025. (ANI)