Camille Addresses Controversy Surrounding 'Emilia Perez' Oscar Campaign

Washington: Songwriter Camille, best known for her work on the score for 'Emilia Perez', has broken her silence regarding the recent controversy surrounding the film's Oscar campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline, Camille expressed both relief and concern, noting the importance of addressing the issues head-on.

"It's actually a relief to be able to talk about it, and it's important to talk about these things," Camille shared, acknowledging the strain the controversy has placed on the cast and crew.

"It's been very painful for us because you cannot control what other people choose to say, but we don't support hate speech or racist speech," she added.

The 'Emilia Perez' campaign had a remarkable start, earning an impressive 13 nominations, almost breaking records for the most nominations for a film in the same category.

However, the momentum was disrupted when social media posts from lead actress Karla Sofia Gascon, made on platform X, drew backlash for their controversial nature.

Director Jacques Audiard, who had initially addressed the issue in an interview, condemned the posts, asserting that they did not reflect the values of the team.

Camille echoed Audiard's sentiments, emphasizing that everyone involved in the film shares a unified stance.

"Inside the team, there's no controversy about that - we all agree this is not possible," Camille said, as per Deadline.

"Jacques has been very clear about it, and Zoe [Saldana]'s been very clear about it, and we were very clear about it," she added.

Despite the storm surrounding Gascon's comments, Camille reassured fans and supporters that the focus remains on the work and dedication that the entire team poured into the film.

She expressed a strong commitment to continuing the Oscar campaign, ensuring that the creativity and effort invested by all involved is fully recognized.

"We continue this campaign because we all dedicated so much of ourselves and our creativity to this film, and we are so grateful to all the people that have supported us so far," Camille said.

She added, "We give all space to that campaign through the last week of meeting people, doing Q and As, and being back together in Los Angeles." (ANI)