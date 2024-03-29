Film Awards

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Mar 29, 2024, 06:31 AM

Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai, calls it a "milestone moment"

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 16, 2023, 09:58 AM

‘RRR’, ‘Kantara’, ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ steal thunder at SIIMA

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Aug 24, 2023, 02:00 PM

69th National Film Awards: ‘The Kashmir Files’ Wins Best Feature Film On National Integration

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Aug 24, 2023, 10:54 AM

69th National Film Awards to be announced in Delhi today

featuredfeatured
Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

68th National Film Awards: Madhya Pradesh Named Most Film-Friendly State

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc