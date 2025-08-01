I still can't believe it, says director Ramkumar Balakrishnan after his film 'Parking' wins three National Awards

Chennai, Aug 1 (IANS) Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the director of superhit Tamil film 'Parking' which has now walked away with three National Awards including the award for Best Screenplay and The Best Regional Movie (Tamil), says he still "Can't believe it."

Soon after the jury of the 71st National Film Awards announced the winners of the awards, director Ramkumar Balakrishnan posted a video clip on his X timeline in which he thanked everyone for making Parking a success.

He said, "Very happy to learn that Parking has won National Awards today. I wish to thank the media and the people for their support to this film. This is because, when the film released, there were floods. Even in that situation, audiences went to theatres and watched this film. The word of mouth publicity was so strong that audiences watched this film on OTT too. The fact that it has reached a level where we have now got recognition in the form of National Awards makes us very happy."

He then went on to thank everybody who had supported the film. "I wish to thank every single artiste and technician who worked in this film. I also thank my producers who decided to back my small idea and make it into a film. It is unbelievable. I still can't believe it. We are all very happy. I will take this as a responsibility and make my future films. Thanks once again to all those who supported us," he said.

Actor Harish Kalyan, who played the lead in the film which won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor (M S Bhaskar), Best Screenplay and The Best Regional Movie (Tamil), took to his X timeline to express his happiness and congratulate his director Ramkumar Balakrishnan and actor M S Bhaskar.

Harish Kalyan wrote, "Three National Awards for the film we put all our honesty, heart and hope into #Parking. Congratulations to my director @ImRamkumar_B on the “Best Screenplay” Award, Our very own #MSBhaskar sir on “Best Supporting Actor” Award and to the entire team of our film #Parking on “Best Tamil Film” award. Words can’t justify my gratitude and love towards our Tamizh makkal & the audience, my team, the jury and every one who believed in this film! Thank you for all the love."

Jointly produced by K. S. Sinish of Soldiers Factory and Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, Parking was widely appreciated for its intense and relatable narrative, rooted in an everyday conflict that evolves into a gripping psychological drama. The film starred Harish Kalyan, M. S. Bhaskar, and Indhuja Ravichandran in the lead roles.

