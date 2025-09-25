Vikrant Massey stoked on being appreciated by Businessman Gautam Adani for National Award honour

Mumbai Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey was honoured with the National Award on the 23rd of September.

The actor has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages from industry folks and fans alike. But what surprised and overwhelmed Vikrant was being appreciated by none other than businessman and industrialist Gautam Adani. Vikrant took to his social media account in sharing pictures from his special meet and greet with Gautam Adani.

He wrote, “Absolutely stoked to have been appreciated & honoured by the visionary, the man himself Shri. Gautam Adani Ji. Especially on a platform like the Adani Green Talk.” He further elaborated, “A podium that recognises change-makers, social entrepreneurs & purpose-driven initiatives for society at large.” He added, “Thank you Sudipta Bhattacharya Ji & Mahaveer Jain Ji for an evening that shall be cherished forever.”

For the uninitiated, Vikrant Massey was honoured with the National Award by the President of India for his impeccable performance in the movie “12th Fail”. The actor had then penned a note on his social media account, expressing gratitude for the honour. He wrote, I’ve been thinking since yesterday की मैं क्या लिखूँ? कैसे आप सबका शुक्रिया अदा करूँ? (What do I write? How do I thank you all?) And I’m still unable to.”

He further thanking his fans wrote, “So hopefully a simple thank you from the bottom heart would suffice I’m grateful beyond words for your continued support in my journey. Thank you, thank you, thank you each one of you This dreamlike life is only because of you” Vikranth's wife, Sheetal Thakur, who was beyond thrilled at her husband's achievement, too, shared a beautiful note alongside pictures of her husband flaunting his National Award.

She wrote on her social media account, "Just when I feel I couldn’t be more proud, you give me another reason to be (teary eyes emoji) Congratulations on your first National Award.. It has been my honour to be your loudest cheerleader in every room you walk in. Loads of love(red heart emoji) Wifey."

Vikrant Massey had essayed the role of the IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the movie "12th Fail". He shared the 'Best Actor' award with Shah Rukh Khan, who was also honoured with the National Award for his performance in "Jawan".

