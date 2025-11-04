Kerala Minister defends jury over children's film snub as actress Deva Nandha voices disappointment

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (IANS) State Minister for Films and Culture Saji Cherian on Tuesday sought to defend the jury's decision not to confer any award on children's films at the 2024 Kerala State Film Awards, even as young child actress Deva Nandha criticised the move.

Cherian said he had personally asked the jury about the omission and was told that "there were four films in the category, and in the final lap, two children's films remained, but the jury did not find sufficient creative elements in them to merit an award".

"Out of the 128 films submitted, only about 10 per cent were found to meet quality standards," the minister said.

"The jury has suggested that the government should actively promote children's films, and we will take steps in that direction. The panel was concerned about the declining quality, and the state will do its best to revive and support this segment," he added.

However, Deva Nandha, one of the State's most recognised child artists, took to social media to express her disappointment, arguing that children are part of society and deserve equal recognition.

She posted a clip of jury chairperson and actor Prakash Raj making remarks about the non-selection of any children's films, questioning the reasoning behind it.

"It's not right to deny awards and then say more children’s films should be made," she wrote.

"Many films like Sthaanarthi Sreekuttan, Gu, Phoenix, and A.R.M. had strong performances by children. To ignore them and then call for more children's cinema is unfair," Deva Nandha said.

In her post, she urged the authorities not to "close their eyes to children’s contributions" in cinema.

"You can look away from us, but don't say there's darkness all around," she wrote, echoing the frustration of several in the film fraternity who felt that the omission diminished the spirit of inclusivity that Kerala’s awards have long upheld.

The controversy has now sparked a wider debate on the need for renewed attention and support for children's cinema in the State.

--IANS

sg/svn