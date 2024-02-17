ENG vs IND
J·Feb 17, 2024, 06:34 am
3rd Test: India claw back on Day 3 after Duckett leads charge of England's Bazball (Lunch)
J·Feb 04, 2024, 01:26 pm
England Ends Day 3 at 67-1 Against India, Aiming for Historic 399-Run Chase
J·Feb 04, 2024, 10:32 am
Gill's Century Strengthens India's Grip in 2nd Test vs. England
J·Jan 28, 2024, 12:24 pm
England Secures Victory Over India by 28 Runs in Hyderabad Test
J·Jan 28, 2024, 07:06 am
Pope's 196 Puts England in Control; India Requires 231 Runs to Win 1st Test (Day 04, Lunch)
J·Jan 27, 2024, 08:44 am
England Resilient at 89/1 After India's 436 on Day 3
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.