ENG vs IND: India's Overall Record at Lord's Cricket Ground ahead of 3rd Test

The ongoing five-match test series between England and India is settled at 1-1. The next test featuring England and India will be held at Lord's, scheduled to be played between July 10 and 14. This match is crucial for both teams because the team wining here will have a massive edge in the remaining games.

That is where it is important for Shubman Gill and his men to carry on the momentum that they had after registering a historic triumph at Edgbaston. Notably, India have some happy memories from Lord's Cricket Stadium in recent times. They did well in recent games at this venue.

But what is India's overall record here? Lord's is known as the "Home of Cricket," which hosted the first ever official test match in 1884. That is why every team who tours England wants to play and win a test at Lord's. This has always been on the bucket list of the touring team.

But more than that, this is not an easy venue for visiting sides. Especially for teams from the subcontinent, the playing conditions are totally different, and it becomes difficult to adjust sometimes. That is why the record of Asian teams at this venue is poor.

ENG vs IND: How has India performed at Lord's Cricket Ground in Tests?

The first time when India toured England was back in 1932. That was the time when they first played at this historic venue. India suffered a massive defeat by a 158-run margin in their first game played here. The Indian team didn't win a single match here in their first ten attempts. Then the first win came in 1986.

Former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain to lead India to a Lord's Test win. However, the wait was stretched to 28 years for the second Lord's win. It came under MS Dhoni when India beat the hosts by 95 runs in 2014. Then the last match was played here for India, with Virat Kohli leading India to the famous win at this iconic venue.

ENG vs IND: India's Test Record at Lord's Cricket Ground

Overall, the Indian test team have featured in a total of 19 matches at this stadium. There have been some great moments, but the overall record is not that good. They have only managed to cross the line three times out of 19 played here. However, four times, India have managed a draw, but the remaining 12 games have ended in favor of England. Meanwhile, India have won two of the last three games played at this venue.

· Total Matches: 19

· Won: 3

· Lost: 12

· Drawn: 4

· Highest Total for IND: 454 All Out (114.1 Overs), July 1990

· Lowest Total for IND: 42 All Out (17 Overs), June 1974

· Most Runs for IND: Dilip Vengsarkar (508 runs in four games)

· Highest Individual Score for IND: Vinoo Mankad (184 runs)

· Most 100s for IND: Dilip Vengsarkar (3 hundreds in four games)

· Most wickets for IND: Bishan Singh Bedi (17 wickets in 4 games)

· Best Bowling Figure in an Innings: Ishant Sharma (7/74)

ENG vs IND: Iconic Win for India in 2021

“If I see someone laughing, then see! For 60 overs they should feel hell out there.” This is not just a quote; this is something from one of the more fiery and intense speeches a captain like Virat Kohli gives to his team on the final day of a Lord's Test match. The world saw how India turned the game into their favor from a position they were struggling in. That's what happened in 2021 when India registered a famous test win at Lord's.

India had a first-inning score of 364 as KL Rahul scored a brilliant 129 runs. But with an unbeaten 180 by captain Joe Root, England reached 391 and took a lead of 27 runs in the first innings. India had a shaky start to their second innings. At the end of the fourth day, India were struggling at 181/6, with only a lead of 157 runs. In the first session on Day 5, India lost two more wickets to be reduced to 209/8, with a lead of 182.

That was the time when Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah came along and added a memorable and unbeaten 9-wicket stand of 89 runs. Shami scored 56, and Bumrah supported him with 34 not out. India gave a target of 272 runs and had 60-odd overs to bowl.

That was the time when Virat came with these fiery words, which not just charged the Indian bowlers and fielders but also the Indian spectators in the crowd. And what followed next became history. India hammered England by 151 runs, and England only reached 120 in 51.5 overs. Mohammed Siraj (4/32) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/33) were stars with the ball.