ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction for India tour of England 2025, 5th Test

ENG vs IND: India displayed a herculean effort to draw the fourth test in Manchester after battling it out for almost two days. From 0-2, the next four batters went on to show great resilience. That has avoided a series defeat, and India are still in contention to level the series. The final match is scheduled to take place at The Oval.

This match will be played between July 31 (Thursday) and August 4 (Monday), with the action starting at 3:30 PM during the scheduled time. Ben Stokes looked in discomfort while bowling on Day 5 in Manchester. His injury and the fatigue of the other players after playing consistently will be a question for the hosts.

For India, Rishabh Pant will be a big miss, and Dhurv Jurel will replace him. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested. The form of Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj will be a question. There are massive chances that India might have 4-5 changes to their playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav, Akashdeep, and Prasidh Krishna are likely to get a game.

ENG vs IND: Match Info.

· Series: India tour of England 2025

· Match: England vs India, 5th Test

· Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

· Time: 3:30 PM IST

· Date: July 31 (Thursday) – August 4, 2025 (Monday)

ENG vs IND: Head-to-Head Stats: ENG (53) – IND (36)

The fourth test in Manchester was the 140th time that these two sides met in the longest format. The English side have settled with 53 wins. India, on the other hand, have recorded 36 victories, and a total of 51 draws have taken place between these sides.

ENG vs IND: Pitch Report

Kennington Oval offers a well-balanced pitch, which will not be easy early on for the batters. There will be good carry with movement with the new ball. As the game goes on, it will be well settled to bat on Days 3 and 4. But the overhead conditions will keep the bowlers interested. However, this venue has seen the second-highest test total of 903/7, so we might see batters enjoy their time. 42 matches have been won by batting first, while 30 games here ended in favor of bowling first.

ENG vs IND: Live Streaming Details (India)

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

ENG vs IND: Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts chances of light rain on the first two days of the test. The temperature in coming days will reach a maximum of 20°C with an average humidity hovering between 50 and 60 percent, with a moderate wind speed of 12 and 14 km/h.

ENG vs IND: Predicted XIs:

England (ENG): Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (Captain), Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope. Joe Root, ⁠ Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse

India (IND): Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan. Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk). Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav. Mohammed Siraj, Akshdeep

ENG vs IND: Dream11 Team

· Wicket-keeper: Jamie Smith

· Batters: Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Ben Duckett

· All-rounder: Ben Stokes (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar

· Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Jofra Archer

Dream11 Prediction: Both teams are struggling with fitness and workload for their key players. Rishabh Pant is out for India, and Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested. Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur might be dropped as well. That will leave India to change their balance. Kuldeep Yadav and Akashdeep might be back.

For England, the fitness of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer looked a bit concerning. Though they might play but will they be 100 percent? But one thing is sure: that both teams will put everything on her to win. However, with India struggling with injuries, England will be the favorites to start this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!