India's record at Old Trafford Stadium

ENG vs IND: India's Overall Record at Emirates Old Trafford ahead of 4th Test

ENG vs IND: India suffered a 22-run defeat in the third test at Lord’s.

After dominating the Lord's test for more than three days, Team India failed to grab the final moments and lost the match by 22. They are now trailing by 1-2 with two matches left. The fourth game becomes very important, and the visitors need this win to survive.

The upcoming game is scheduled to take place at Emirates Old Trafford. This venue has been operational since 1857 and has hosted more than 150 international matches. England have played 84 tests at this venue, winning 51 of them. They have lost 15 games, and 36 have been drawn.

The visiting teams have found it hard to adjust to the conditions here and perform. England have a great record here. This venue has been used to host test matches. But how have India performed at this venue? Do they have any success here? Let's talk about their record in brief.

ENG vs IND: How has India performed at Emirates Old Trafford in Tests?

India's first tour of England was in 1932. But they played the first test at Emirates Old Trafford in 1936. They have played a total of nine tests at this venue, and it has not been a great record at this venue. India have yet to win a single test at Old Trafford.

In a total of nine games, they have four defeats, and five games have ended in draws. Just like Edgbaston, India will head into this game with a no-win record. But Shubman Gill led India to register its first win at Edgbaston. Can he do it again? If it happens, India will also level the series.

ENG vs IND: India's Test Record at Emirates Old Trafford

This venue is among those few venues where India have not crossed the line even once. In the last nine games, they have not had any success or moment of success. India will hope to change the history when they step onto the field for the fourth ENG vs IND. Meanwhile, let's look at the stats featuring India and Indian players in tests at Emirates Old Trafford.

· Total Matches: 9

· Won: 0

· Lost: 4

· Drawn: 5

· Highest Total for IND: 432 All out (119.2 overs), August 1990

· Lowest Total for IND: 58 All out (21.4 overs), July 1952

· Most Runs for IND: Sunil Gavaskar (242 runs in 3 tests)

· Highest Individual Score for IND: Mohammed Azharuddin - 179 runs (August 1990)

· Most 100s for IND: Mohammed Azharuddin, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Sachin Tendulkar, Polly Umriger, Vijay Merchant, Syed Mushtaq Ali, Abbas Ali Baig (1 century each)

· Most 50s: Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, Sanjay Manjrekar (2 fifties each)

· Most wickets for IND: Vinoo Mankad (9 wickets in 2 matches)

· Best Bowling Figure in an Innings: Dilip Joshi (6/102)

ENG vs IND: What happened when India played England last time at Old Trafford Stadium?

The last time India played a test match at Emirates Old Trafford was more than a decade before, in 2014. India had a poor performance in that game, which they lost by an innings and 54 runs. This was the second defeat by an innings margin for India at this venue. MS Dhoni was captaining India in that game.

After winning the toss, India decided to bat first. They had a horrible start to the game and lost their top four for just 8 runs. Captain Dhoni was the top scorer with 71 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin (40) and Ajinkya Rahane (24) were the other two key contributors in the game. India were bowled out for 152 runs in 46.4 overs.

Stuart Broad registered a match-winning spell of 6/25. England scored 367 runs in their innings in 105.3 overs and took a lead of 215 runs. India failed in the second innings as well. They failed to score runs once again. They scored 161 runs in 43 overs, with Ashwin (46* off 56) as the top scorer. India lost that game by a big margin.