Election Violence
J·Jun 02, 2024, 01:52 pm
Violence erupts in Sandeshkhali again, women scuffle with police
J·May 20, 2024, 03:41 pm
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 57% voter turnout recorded in fifth phase
J·May 19, 2024, 01:35 pm
Three National Conference workers injured in stabbing incident at poll rally in J&K's Poonch
J·May 13, 2024, 10:27 am
YSRCP MLA slaps man waiting to cast vote
J·Feb 15, 2024, 08:18 am
Two killed, 14 injured in firing during vote recount in Balochistan of Pakistan
J·Feb 08, 2024, 01:31 pm
Voting ends in Pakistan in election marred by violence
