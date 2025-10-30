Bihar polls: Violence erupts in Mokama, one murdered

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) Tension gripped Mokama in Patna district in Bihar on Thursday after a man was allegedly murdered in an election-related clash, raising concern across political circles.

The incident took place near Khushalchak and Basawanchak villages under the limit of Samayagarh police station, within the Mokama assembly constituency, considered one of Bihar’s most high-profile battlegrounds this election season.

The deceased has been identified as Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of Jan Suraaj leader Piyush Priyadarshi.

Following the incident, Jan Suraaj leader Piyush Priyadarshi alleged that Dularchand was targeted due to election rivalry.

The police have launched an investigation and said strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Senior officials, including the ASP Barh, Rural SP, and SSP Patna, visited the spot to assess the situation, and a heavy police force has been deployed to prevent further unrest.

Former MLA and JD-U candidate Anant Singh, known as a strongman leader from Mokama, has directly accused former MP Surajbhan Singh of orchestrating the incident.

Reacting to the incident, RJD leader and Grand Alliance’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav condemned the violence, urging all parties to maintain peace during the elections.

“There is no place for violence in democracy. The Model Code of Conduct is in effect, yet people are moving around with guns and bullets. The Election Commission must take strict action,” Tejashwi said.

The Mokama assembly constituency is witnessing a high-stakes contest between Anant Singh (JD-U) and Veena Devi, wife of former RJD MP Surajbhan Singh, with both families having wielded significant political influence in the region for decades.

Dularchand Yadav was once considered close to Lalu Prasad Yadav and played a significant role in strengthening the RJD’s grassroots cadre during the 1990s.

In recent years, he had shifted allegiance to the Jan Suraaj movement and developed close ties with Piyush Priyadarshi.

Locals say Dularchand was well-known in the Mokama Taal belt for his social work and political connections.

Recently, he gained attention after a campaign song he recorded in support of Lallu Mukhiya, another local leader, went viral on social media.

Police sources said that the clash may have been fuelled by old rivalries and competition for local dominance during campaigning.

The situation in Mokama remains tense, though under control, officials said late Thursday evening.

