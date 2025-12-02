Maharashtra: Polling for local bodies marred by clashes & bogus voting claims

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) The polling for the first phase of 264 nagar parishads and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra on Tuesday was marred by incidents ranging from allegations of bogus voting claims and clashes outside booths between the rival factions -- Shiv Sena and BJP, and Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

An FIR was filed against a sitting MLA from Shiv Sena in Hingoli for violation of polling norms while an incident was reported of brandishing of a weapon in Raigad by the son of Shiv Sena Minister.

In Hingoli, Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar became the centre of controversy after a video emerged showing him inside a polling booth at Kalamnuri's bazaar area.

The footage allegedly shows Bangar guiding a woman voter while she pressed the EVM button, raising slogans in support of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and using his mobile phone.

All these actions are prohibited inside polling booths under election law, an official said.

The District Election Officer confirmed that an FIR was registered against Bangar.

The incident drew sharp criticism from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said elected representatives should set an example by respecting the rules.

A member of Bangar's family is contesting the polls in Hingoli.

Tensions also surfaced in Mahad from Raigad district, where supporters of ruling NCP leader Sushant Jabre and Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale's son, Vikas Gogawale, clashed outside a polling station. Both sides accused each other of initiating the fight, with allegations including revolver brandishing by Vikas.

In Jalgaon's Muktainagar, Union Minister Raksha Khadse confronted polling officials after a BJP candidate was stopped near a booth. She insisted that rules should be applied equally to all candidates and suggested that officials unable to manage the situation step aside.

Political rivals Eknath Khadse and Shiv Sena MLA Chandrakant Patil had a face-to face confrontation at another booth, with each side accusing the other of obstructing voters and intimidating citizens. Political leaders were quick to react to Tuesday's events.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in his post on X said, "Some incidents of violence have been reported from parts of Maharashtra, and I want to state this unequivocally: violence has no place in our democracy. Elections are a sacred process, and every citizen must be able to vote without fear or intimidation. Let the people decide who they want to elect. Alliance dharma must be honoured by all partners, but even beyond that, anyone who tries to disturb peace or influence voters through force is acting against the Constitution and against Maharashtra's values. Such behaviour will not be tolerated."

Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the Maharashtra government and the Election Commission (EC), saying such incidents disrupt the electoral process and make it vulnerable to manipulation.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that the EC was acting under the influence of the ruling BJP, while Chief Minister Fadnavis, though expressing his disappointment over the incidents, called on all parties to respect judicial decisions.

State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare, who is targeted by Shiv Sena over clash between the NCP and Shiv Sena workers, denied the charges.

He said, "It is the duty of all political parties to conduct elections peacefully. The Nationalist Congress Party has always prioritised democratic and Constitutional values in its political and social journey. In a democracy, there is no place for such violence, and the Election Commission and administration should take due notice of those trampling upon the country's democratic values and take strict action."

Additionally, several districts also reported cases of alleged bogus voting with the Congress claiming that voters were brought from Kothali and Ibrahimpur to cast fraudulent votes.

At Ward 15, a man was caught voting in the name of Vaibhav Deshmukh, and Kunal Gaikwad, son of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, was accused of helping a bogus voter escape.

The party also alleged that two vehicle-loads of voters were brought in to influence the outcome.

Buldhana is the home district of Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshavardhan Sapkal, who demanded police action.

In Barshi, MLA Dilip Sopal filed a complaint saying a man had used a fake Aadhaar card to vote and requested a criminal case be registered.

In Shirdi, a woman alleged that someone had already cast a vote in her name, leading to a heated argument at the booth.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Bhausaheb Wakchoure later raised questions with officials about the incident.

