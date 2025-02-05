AAP MP Sanjay Singh Slams BJP Over Valmiki Leader's Detention, Alleges Voter Bribing

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday condemned the detention of Valmiki community leader Uday Gill, alleging that he was being held at a police station without any reason.

Singh urged the community to respond to the alleged "hooliganism" through their votes.

"Former Chaupal Head of Valmiki community, Uday Gill, who enjoys such a good reputation in his community and has been working for them for years, has been kept at Police Station since 8.30 am without any reason. Nobody is ready to tell us the reason for the same. I appeal to the people of the Valmiki community in Delhi, to vote against this 'gundagardi', against this tyranny...Answer this with the power of your vote," he said.

He further alleged that the BJP was distributing cash to influence voters, claiming that Rs 2000-3000 was distributed in North Avenue N Block, and people's fingers were inked to pretend they had voted. He said that when he reached the spot, the perpetrators fled in a vehicle with a Haryana registration plate.

"I have spoken with the Election Observer, DCP and SHO. But Uday Gill has not been released yet, he is still in the Police Station. My lawyer will be here 2000-3000 were distributed in North Avenue N Block today and people's fingers were inked. When I reached there, they fled in a vehicle that had a registration plate from Haryana. This is happening right under the nose of EC. Is this a joke?.. False cases are being slapped on us,' he added.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Members of the Valmiki Samaj and Dalit Mahapanchayat held a protest against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during the protest, AAP's election campaign van which was passing near the Lady Hardinge Hospital in Delhi was also vandalised by the protestors.

Ashu Pohal, President of Maharashtra Valmiki Samaj, expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "Our Samaj has been looted... False promises have been made to our sisters and daughters to provide money. We will not support the people who did not support our Samaj. We will boycott them. The entire country knows that he (Arvind Kejriwal) has been a fake CM...We will not spare him as he has hurt our Dalit Samaj... The increase in pollution in Delhi is only because of Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party."

However today, Delhi is holding elections for 70 assembly seats. As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the voter turnout was recorded at 19.95%, according to the Election Commission of India. Voting began at 7:00 a.m. today.

According to the ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in the North East district with 24.87 per cent among all districts of the national capital followed by the Shahdara district with 23.30 per cent while the Central district recorded the lowest turnout of 16.46 per cent.

The South West district recorded a turnout of 21.90 per cent, New Delhi 16.80 per cent, East 20.03 per cent, North 18.63 per cent, North West 19.75 per cent, South 19.75 per cent, South East 19.66 per cent and West 17.67 per cent, as of 11 am.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit). The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)