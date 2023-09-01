Diesel
J·Sep 01, 2023, 03:55 pm
Pakistan: Petrol, Diesel Prices Continue To Surge Amid Social Unrest
J·Jun 05, 2023, 03:12 pm
Bharat Petroleum Pioneers Ethanol Blended Diesel And Flex Fuel Program, Revolutionizing Sustainable Transportation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Petrol, Diesel Can Be Brought Under GST Ambit If Council Takes A Call: Sitharaman
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IOC sold petrol at Rs 10 a litre loss, diesel at Rs 14
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
RBI Guv bats for cut in state taxes on petrol, diesel
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Petrol, diesel prices drop as govt cuts excise duty
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.