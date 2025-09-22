Congress demands inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST tax slab

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Congress on Monday demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, claiming it would offer real relief to the common people, even as it criticised the PM Modi government for what it called a delayed and poorly implemented tax policy.

Speaking to IANS, Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said: "This decision has come very late. Eight years ago, we had clearly stated that GST should mean a single tax across all goods. But the government introduced six different tax slabs instead. This undermined the MSME sector, which contributes significantly to the economy. They destroyed it completely. This is not just our view; it's stated in an RBI report. Lack of demand led to a fall in production, and now we face inflation. The economy has been severely damaged - an irreparable loss. We demand that petroleum products and electricity be brought under GST.”

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari also criticised the government and PM Modi, saying: "I felt pity seeing your face lose its glow—perhaps you realised you were misleading the country. You introduced GST and turned it into a system of legalised loot. You’ve taken Rs 50 lakh crore from the middle class. Small industries have been wiped out. Inflation soared. And only after pressure from Rahul Gandhi did you introduce two tax slabs.”

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate added: "PM Modi introduced high GST rates and is now trying to take credit for reducing them. He wants people to thank him for the relief after years of burden. If this is now a ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ (GST Savings Festival), then what about the last eight years? Were they a ‘Loot Utsav’? Who is accountable for that? These policies were introduced without proper planning. If the Prime Minister truly wants to provide relief, he should reduce the prices of petrol and diesel. He talks about Swadeshi, but dresses head-to-toe in foreign brands."

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the overhaul aims to inject approximately Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy by increasing the disposable income of consumers.

