The depth of Diesel's script left me spell bound, says actor Harish Kalyan

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Harish Kalyan, who plays the lead in director Shanmugam Muthusamy's gripping thriller 'Diesel', says he was spell bound by the depth of the film's script.

Harish Kalyan said, "I was awestruck by director Shanmugham Muthusamy’s research and detailing. The depth of his script left me spellbound, and I’m sure audiences will love it too.”

Going on to give details about his film, which is scheduled to hit screens on Friday for Deepavali, Harish Kalyan said, “Petrol and diesel are connected to everyone, and more than gold, crude oil - the black gold is the most used resource. We often visit petrol bunks but rarely think about the world behind crude oil. Diesel will deal with this world.”

“This film will be a new experience for global audiences. It’s made with meaning and purpose, and mounted on a grand scale. We’ve taken big creative risks. Shooting for this film in some of the busiest places was truly challenging but also thrilling," he added.

Actor Harish Kalyan is betting big on this racy thriller which also happens to be the most ambitious and big-budgeted project of his career so far.

Talking abouth his experience of working on the film, Harish said, “Diesel was both physically and mentally demanding. From talkie portions to songs and intense action sequences, everything required immense effort. But at the end of the project, I felt a deep sense of fulfillment. If audiences embrace me in the action space, it’ll open doors for me to more films in this genre.”

The actor also said, “Deepavali has always been special to me; I’ve grown up watching big releases during this season. This time, I’m thrilled that my own film is part of the Diwali celebration. I thank my producers for trusting me with such a massive project, and I truly hope audiences will appreciate our humble yet passionate effort.”

'Diesel' has been produced by Devarajulu Markandeyan of Third Eye Entertainment, with SP Cinemas presenting the film. Written and directed by Shanmugham Muthusamy, the film features a stellar ensemble including Harish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Bose Venkat, Ramesh Thilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Khedekar, Zakir Hussain, Thangadurai, Maaran, KPY Dheena, and Apoorva Singh.

