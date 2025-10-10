Trailer of Harish Kalyan's 'Diesel' promises a film with an explosive plot!

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) The makers of director Shanmugam Muthusamy's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Diesel', featuring Harish Kalyan and Athulyaa Ravi in the lead, on Friday released the trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Harish Kalyan, who shared the link to the teaser on his X timeline, wrote, "#Diesel trailer is here for you all! #DieselDiwali."

The trailer released on Friday begins by shining the spotlight on the prices of fuel. "Petrol is sold for Rs 100 and diesel is sold for Rs 90 in the market. But if these people are able to sell the same petrol for Rs 75 and diesel for Rs 65, where do they get it from," a voice asks.

We soon learn that there is a huge mafia behind this racket and that there's a mastermind behind this mafia. The trailer shows that Harish Kalyan plays that mastermind in the film.

The trailer then goes on to show that Harish Kalyan's character in the film has a romantic side as well. The trailer then gets to the crux of the film's plot. We realise that around two crore litres of oil has been stolen and that those looking for the oil will have to find it within three days. The trailer also discloses that there is a shortage in fuel in the city.

Vinay Rai plays a cop in this thriller, while Sachin Kedhekar plays the antagonist. The trailer has a scene that shows Sachin Kedhekar's character saying, "If we want them to feel fear, the losses they suffer must be huge."

The trailer showcases an interesting dialogue that is delivered by Harish Kalyan's character. He says, "Thinking that the crowd will only watch, two incompetent umpires have started the game believing that they will be able to win it easily because it's been started at a time when I was not around. But we need to make those two umpires understand how the game will be, if a gifted player enters the field."

The trailer concludes by disclosing that Harish Kalyan's character is called Diesel in the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on October 17 for Deepavali this year.

The film, apart from Harish Kalyan, Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai and Sachin Kedhekar, will also feature Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Bose Venkat, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, Maaran, KPY Dheena and Apoorva Singh among others.

Written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy, the film has been produced by Third Eye Entertainment and has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Cinematography for the film is by M.S.Prabhu and Richard M.Nathan and editing is by San Lokesh.

--IANS

mkr/